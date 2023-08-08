Repeated Russian attacks on residential buildings intensify 'heinous nature' of war: EU

The EU on Tuesday said repeated Russian attacks on residentials buildings intensify "heinous nature" of the war in Ukraine.

"Attacks in Pokrovsk show again how Russia targets residential buildings, even stepping up the heinous nature of Putin's war with repeated attack when rescuers arrived to the site," Peter Stano, the lead spokesperson for the EU's diplomatic service, said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"This cynical pattern underscores the criminal nature of aggression," Stano said and underscored that "there will be no impunity."

At least seven people were killed and 81 injured in an overnight missile strike by Russian forces on a city in Ukraine's eastern region of Donetsk, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

It added that the missile attack on Pokrovsk city damaged 12 high-rise buildings, two catering establishments, two shops, an administrative building, a pharmacy, a hotel, as well as official and civilian cars, indicating that relevant services are still operational on the site.

Russian authorities have not yet commented on the attack, and independent verification of Ukraine's claim is difficult due to the ongoing war.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which started in February 2022, has killed over 9,300 civilians and wounded more than 16,600, according to the latest UN figures.