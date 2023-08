Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that Russia hit an "ordinary residential building" in the east Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, warning of "victims."

"Two missile strikes. An ordinary residential building was hit," Zelensky said on "X", the service previously known as Twitter. "Unfortunately, there are victims. Rescuers and all necessary services are on the scene. The rescue of people continues."