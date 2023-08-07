Anatolian rock music legend Erkin Koray passes away at age of 82 in Canada

Renowned Turkish musician Erkin Koray, a significant figure in Turkish rock music, passed away at the age of 82 in a hospital in Toronto, Canada.

It was known that Erkin Koray had been facing health issues related to old age and lung problems.

His daughter, Damla Koray, announced the sad news of his passing.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy expressed his condolences for Erkin Koray, the master of Anatolian Rock music, on his social media account.

Minister Ersoy stated, "We are deeply saddened by the loss of Erkin Koray, the master of Anatolian Rock music, who has left an unforgettable mark on our memories with songs like Cemalim, Fesuphanallah, and Çöpçüler. I pray for God's mercy on the deceased and extend my condolences to his family and fans."

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca also posted a condolence message on his social media account, saying:

"We have lost Erkin Koray, one of the legendary names in music, due to health problems related to his lungs and old age. I pray for God's mercy on him and extend my condolences to all his fans.

Erkin Koray spent a lifetime finding the best way to express himself through his music. With songs like Şaşkın, Estarabim, Çöpçüler, and Fesuphanallah, he is a voice that will remain in our hearts."

Born in Istanbul in 1941, Erkin Koray learned piano from his mother, Vecihe Koray, a music instructor, and later took guitar lessons.

In the 1950s, Koray founded the group "Erkin Koray and Rhythmists" with his friends, where they played contemporary pieces of that period.

After completing high school, he continued his musical pursuits as an amateur in the 1960s. After his military service, Koray joined the band "The Hiccups" as a guitarist in Germany for 2.5 years.

As a solo artist, he released 45 records of English songs in 1966, but since it didn't perform well, he decided to switch to Turkish songs.

In 1967, Koray released a 45 with songs "Kızları da Alın Askere" and "Aşk Oyunu" which made him famous throughout Turkey.

He played a pioneering role in the underground music movement with the group "Underground Quadruple," founded in 1969, where they adapted songs from bands like Jethro Tull, Pink Floyd, and Cream.

In 1971, he formed the psychedelic rock band "Super Group" with bass guitarist Jerzy Ziembrowski, whom he met in Germany. In 1973, he decided to continue his musical career as a solo artist.

Throughout his solo career from 1973 to 1999, Erkin Koray released 15 albums, including hits like "İlla Ki", "Deli Kadın", "Tek Başına", "Öyle Bir Geçer Zaman Ki", "Arapsaçı", "Fesupanallah", "Şaşkın", "Sevince" and "Yalnızlar Rıhtımı" He also composed his own songs and adapted classics like "Cemalim" and "Köprüden Geçti Gelin."







