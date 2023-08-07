Volunteers from Mirasimiz Kudus organize event in occupied East Jerusalem to provide gifts to orphans

Volunteers from Mirasimiz Kudus, a Turkish association, on Monday organized an event in occupied East Jerusalem to provide gifts and financial assistance to 201 orphaned children under its care.

Volunteers engaged in conversations with the children and their guardians during the event held with the theme, Let there be no orphans in Jerusalem.

We organized this meeting to deliver Zakat (obligatory almsgiving in Islam) and Sadaqah (voluntary charity) to the children, Nihat Topcu, a spokesperson of the association, told Anadolu.

Volunteers from Türkiye and various cities across Europe took part, Topcu said, adding that they also support the children in their education.

Topcu underlined that besides taking care of the orphans, they are trying to make them realize that the Turks have not broken their ties with Jerusalem.