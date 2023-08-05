ANCA behind pullout of Atatürk series from Disney Plus platform

The aftermath of Disney Plus, the digital platform of FOX, succumbing to pressure from the Armenian lobby and retracting the TV series "Atatürk" before its airing, continues to reverberate.



As a consequence of relentless efforts by the Armenian lobby, the decision to locally broadcast the extensively produced "Atatürk" series on FOX TV, a project involving an expenditure of 8 million TL, has faced strong backlash, unveiling the underlying dynamics at play. The orchestrator behind this contentious turn of events, the chairman of the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) , has now been exposed for his ties to terrorist activities.



The repercussions of the "Atatürk" series controversy, facilitated by Disney Plus, persist. Insight into the figurehead responsible for the cancelation of the aforementioned series has come to light. The chairman of the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA), a central figure implicated in thwarting the broadcast of the "Atatürk" series, stands accused of past involvement in terrorism-related charges.



Subsequent to the announcement of the "Atatürk" series by Disney Plus, the Armenian lobby organization ANCA embarked on a multifaceted campaign to prevent its airing. Amidst ANCA's endeavors, The Walt Disney Company divulged on August 2 that the series would no longer grace its platform, opting instead for a televised and cinematic presentation through FOX and Lanistar Media.



While conjecture surrounds the influence of ANCA's campaign on this decision, the organization's role has once again taken center stage. Known for spearheading initiatives like the official recognition of the contested Armenian genocide and advocating for potential sanctions against Turkey, ANCA maintains a leading role among anti-Turkish entities.



However, ANCA's involvement transcends mere lobbying, as it has been revealed to support Armenian terrorist organizations and operatives within the United States. The past arrest of Murad Topalyan, a former ANCA Chairman, shed light on his affiliations with entities like ASALA and JPAG, both tied to acts of terrorism. Furthermore, ATF investigations unearthed an Ohio warehouse in 1996, stocked with explosives stolen from Michigan in 1976, which led to Murat Topalyan's association with the Armenian terrorist group JCAG.



Topalyan's indictment in 1999 included charges of possessing weapons and explosives, participating in a 1980 vehicle explosion in front of Türkevi in New York, instructing a terror camp on machine gun usage, and facilitating volunteers' integration into the ASALA terrorist organization.



Following a three-year investigation, ATF successfully linked Topalyan and JCAG to numerous bomb attacks on Turkish officials within California, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and New York. While some charges against Topalyan were dropped upon admission of weapon possession, he was sentenced to 37 months in prison and three years of probation in 2001.



Curiously, ANCA's website proudly highlighted Topalyan as a "special guest" in its 2012 internship program, emphasizing the impact of his teachings. Furthermore, ANCA's support for Armenian terrorist figures like Hampig Sasunyan, responsible for the 1982 murder of Los Angeles Consul General Kemal Arıkan, highlights the organization's far-reaching involvement.



ANCA's affiliations extend beyond Armenian terrorism to encompass the PKK, as evidenced by their participation in protests alongside PKK sympathizers during the 2019 meeting between Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Donald Trump. Flags of Greece and Armenia were present at the protest, while slogans endorsing the PKK were chanted.



The presence of ANCA members in conjunction with PKK sympathizers underscores the concerning depth of the organization's affiliations. In light of these revelations, ANCA's advocacy work becomes a subject of critical scrutiny and raises alarms about its potential impact on political and diplomatic dynamics.







