UNEARTHED IMAGES EXPOSE RUSSIAS TORTURE CHAMBERS IN LIBERATED KHERSON WHERE PRISONERS ENDURED BARBARIC ELECTROCUTION AND RAPE

The investigation into Vladimir Putin's actions in Ukraine has revealed horrifying and brutal treatment of Ukrainian captives.



Never-before-seen photos depict derelict buildings used as torture chambers for hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers, teachers, and medics, who were subjected to barbaric abuse.







According to Global Rights Compliance's investigation led by British human rights barrister Wayne Jordash KC, nearly 50% of those held in the Kherson torture dungeons experienced suffocation, waterboarding, severe beatings, and threats of sexual violence.



Shockingly, some victims were forced to witness others being sexually assaulted with foreign objects.







The evidence points to the use of vile tactics by pro-Russian perpetrators, with one Russian soldier reported to have ordered genital electrocution against 17 separate victims in the Kherson detention centers. Dozens of victims have also spoken of being electrocuted during interrogations.



Global Rights Compliance's Mobile Justice Team is supporting Ukraine's Office of the Prosecutor General in their probe into these war crimes. Over 35 torture chambers have been identified in the now-liberated Kherson region, and efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice are underway.







The haunting images show the disturbing conditions in which Ukrainians were held, forced to learn the National Anthem of Russia and pro-Russian slogans. The investigation is in its early stages, but convictions may be possible in the future.



It's important to note that the true scale of Russia's war crimes may still be unknown, but the psychological impact on the Ukrainian people is expected to be profound. The investigation aims to hold those responsible accountable for their heinous acts.





In addition to Kherson, evidence of torture has also emerged from Izyum after the city's liberation, further highlighting the atrocities committed during the occupation. Ukrainian forces are determined to pursue justice and prosecute those responsible for these horrific crimes.









