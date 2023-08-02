Six mountaineers dead over four days in Switzerland

Six mountaineers have lost their lives in several accidents over the course of four days on Swiss mountains.



The police reported that two Swiss citizens fell to their deaths on Tuesday at Lagginghorn, above Saas-Grund in the Alps, on Wednesday. A 37-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman fell from an altitude of 3,960 metres for reasons yet to be determined.



On Monday, two rope teams were hit by rock fall while ascending the 3,540-metre-high Aiguilles du Tour in the Swiss part of the Mont Blanc Massif. The first team was struck just before the southern summit, resulting in the death of a man and injury to a woman.



The rocks hit a second rope team, who were slightly lower down the mountain, causing a fatal injury to a man. The victims were a 26-year-old Frenchman and a 36-year-old Dutchman.



Also on Monday, a 19-year-old Swiss mountaineer had a fatal accident at Stockhorn. The man was part of a duo and slipped at an altitude of 3,015 metres. He likely suffered a fatal blow from a rock.



On Sunday, a 47-year-old German-Ukrainian mountaineer lost his life at the 4,505-metre-high Weisshorn in Valais. He fell around 600 metres below the summit.



In all cases, the police have opened investigations to determine the exact causes of the accidents.



