Pittsburgh synagogue gunman gets death penalty

A federal jury in the US has sentenced the perpetrator of the Pittsburgh synagogue attack in June 2018, which claimed the lives of 11 people, to the death penalty.

The jury's decision required a unanimous vote from its 12 members, and prosecutors had advocated for the death penalty.

The same jury had previously found the attacker guilty on all 63 charges related to the assault on the Tree of Life synagogue, marking the worst antisemitic attack in American history.

The verdict was presented to US District Court Judge Robert Colville, who is expected to implement the jury's ruling. The decision came on the second day of jury deliberations.

The attacker, Robert Bowers, killed 11 worshippers, aged between 54 and 97, and injured seven others, including five police officers. The synagogue was shared by three congregations - Dor Hadash, New Light, and the Tree of Life.

Most families of the victims expressed support for the death penalty for Bowers, though some, such as the Dor Hadash congregation, voiced their opposition.

Survivor Rabbi Jeffrey Myers of the Tree of Life Congregation stated that the jury's decision brings closure to the community, allowing them to begin the healing process.

Prosecutors argued for the death penalty, citing Bowers' continued hatred for Jews and lack of remorse for his actions.

Bowers' defense claimed he suffered from mental health issues, leading to delusional beliefs about Jewish people.

However, the jury unanimously rejected the defense's argument, stating that there was no evidence of a mental disorder or crimes committed under emotional disturbance.











