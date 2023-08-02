"Human bear" caught on camera waving at crowd like a person

A zoo in China has found itself entangled in controversy, as rumors circulate on social media about their star attraction, a sun bear named "Angela." Some spectators can't believe that Angela is a genuine bear due to her human-like behaviors, such as walking on her hind legs and waving at visitors.



The Hangzhou Zoo, located in eastern China, has been inundated with speculation and jokes about Angela's authenticity. The slender legs, baggy fur around the hips, and unusual behavior have sparked doubts among people worldwide, with some suggesting that a human may be hiding under a bear costume.



In response to the wild claims, the zoo spoke on behalf of Angela, explaining that she is indeed a real sun bear. They emphasized that not all bears are large and intimidating, and Angela, being a Malayan bear, is among the smallest bear species globally.



The zoo also debunked the idea of a person wearing a bear costume, citing the extreme summer temperatures reaching around 40°C, which would make it impossible for anyone to survive inside such a heavy suit.



Addressing the ongoing debate, Dr. Ashleigh Marshall, an animal expert from Chester Zoo, affirmed that Angela is indeed a genuine bear. She explained that sun bears, like Angela, have certain physical traits that might resemble human features but clarified that they are unquestionably bears.



Despite the controversy, Hangzhou Zoo has experienced a surge in visitors thanks to the viral videos of Angela's intriguing behaviors. An estimated 20,000 people flock to see her daily, some traveling great distances, like Qian Ming, who traveled over 150 miles by train across China to witness the bear's antics.



While this zoo faces skepticism, it is not the first time Chinese zoos have dealt with such issues. In the past, other zoos in the country have faced accusations of attempting to pass off dogs as wolves or painting donkeys to resemble zebras or African cats.





