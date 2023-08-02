Digital hate speech, and why it happens

Rapidly advancing technology is also rapidly amplifying the threats it brings along. Insults, belittlement, devaluation, and defamation, these types of hate speech-containing content that we frequently encounter on online platforms are causing concerns as they can undermine many values, from family dynamics to social harmony. The situation is even on the agenda of the United Nations. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called attention to the fact that platforms created to strengthen human connections are providing a breeding ground for the spread of hatred and falsehoods in the digital space, causing global harm. Child Psychiatry Specialist Prof. Özalp Ekinci has talked about this situation, especially about why people use hate speech.

The underlying factors behind hate speech on social media are diverse, as stated by Prof. Özalp Ekinci. He notes that there had been a troubling increase in anger and hate speech on social media in recent years:

"There are many factors contributing to this issue. The socio-economic characteristics and social challenges that countries face can be influential in promoting such messages. At the individual level, feelings of being trapped, helpless, and the perception of helplessness can also be underlying reasons for resorting to this type of language."

Prof. Ekinci points out that individuals who have difficulty expressing themselves are more likely to resort to hate speech, and continues: "Personality traits, family conditions, academic difficulties, and unresolved conflicts can lead individuals to struggle in expressing themselves when faced with certain events. Consequently, they may reflect these difficulties in a concealed manner on other platforms, showcasing it as a form of individual coping mechanism. It's essential to note that not everyone engages in this type of behavior, and these struggles can be individual conflicts or difficulties within the family or institutional environment. Some individuals might find themselves unable to assert their rights or directly address relevant authorities, leading them to express their concerns in an indirect manner. This approach can be seen as an immature defense mechanism."

In summary, the reasons behind hate speech on social media are multifaceted and can be attributed to various personal, social, and psychological factors. It is crucial to understand these underlying factors to address and mitigate the issue effectively.