BRIGHT X ON TWITTERS BUILDING DRIVES NEIGHBORS CRAZY

In recent days, Elon Musk changed the name and logo of the social media platform Twitter to X. Following that, he placed a massive X logo on the roof of Twitter's headquarters in the Market Street in San Francisco.

However, city officials and some residents are not pleased with the sight. People recorded the giant X's glittering, vibrating, and flashing display over the weekend and shared their complaints on social media. Local residents have also reportedly lodged complaints with municipal authorities. San Francisco's building inspectors stated that this could potentially be a violation of regulations.

According to the report, company representatives denied access to officials who wanted to inspect the logo on the roof twice, but a Twitter representative claimed that the logo was being used temporarily.