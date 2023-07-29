 Contact Us
Putin: Proposed Russian "gas hub" in Türkiye still on agenda

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed on Saturday that the proposal for a "gas hub" in Türkiye is still under consideration. Russia aims to establish an electronic platform for gas sales in Türkiye as part of this initiative, the Russian leader stressed in his comments.

Published July 29,2023
Russia wants to set up an electronic platform for gas sales in Türkiye, he added.

Putin last year proposed the idea of creating a Russian "gas hub" in Turkey as Moscow works to reroute its energy exports after European countries sharply cut their imports from Russia in response to its actions in Ukraine.

According to Putin, he and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan have agreed to hold phone talks on Wednesday.