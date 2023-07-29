News Diplomacy EU sanctions Russian companies for spreading war propaganda

EU sanctions Russian companies for spreading war propaganda

European Union countries have collectively imposed sanctions on seven Russian individuals and five entities in response to their involvement in a "digital information manipulation" campaign. The campaign, known as "RRN" or Recent Reliable News, was designed to spread propaganda and distort information in support of Russia's aggressive actions in the ongoing war against Ukraine.

DPA DIPLOMACY Published July 29,2023 Subscribe

European Union countries have placed sanctions on seven Russian individuals and five entities over a "digital information manipulation" campaign.



Those sanctioned were responsible for a campaign called "RRN," or Recent Reliable News, aimed at "distorting information and disseminating propaganda in support of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine," a statement from the European Council said on Friday.



"This campaign, to which government bodies or bodies affiliated to the Russian State have participated, relies on fake web pages usurping the identity of national media outlets and government websites, as well as fake accounts on social media," the statement said.



"This coordinated and targeted information manipulation is part of a broader hybrid campaign by Russia against the EU and the member states."



Those affected by the punitive measures include officers of the Russian military intelligence service (GRU), who allegedly founded a front organization called the "Institute of the Russian Diaspora" for the campaign.



Asset freezes and travel bans had been imposed on Inforos, an online outlet responsible for setting up more than 270 media proxy online outlets, and three of its founders.



Russian non-profit organization ANO Dialog and two Russian technology companies were also sanctioned, as well as the Institute of the Russian Diaspora.



The EU has now imposed sanctions on about 1,800 people for "undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine," the council said.









