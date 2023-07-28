The body of the missing crypto millionaire emerges from a suitcase, chilling murder

The whereabouts of the missing crypto millionaire Fernando Pérez Algaba became known days later. The lifeless body of the 41-year-old man was found inside a red-colored suitcase. According to local news reports, body parts were discovered inside the suitcase found by children playing near a stream in Ingeniero Budge, Buenos Aires.

Upon the parents of the children calling the police, an extensive investigation was initiated in the area. According to the news in the New York Post, severed arms and legs were found inside the suitcase. As reported by El País, on Wednesday, authorities then discovered the missing head and torso. The autopsy results confirmed that the body parts belonged to the missing Algaba.

After the initial examination, it was determined that the 41-year-old man's body had been cut in an extremely professional manner. Although there is no official statement yet, this finding strengthened the possibility of murder. According to news reports in the local media, the autopsy revealed that the victim had been shot three times before being dismembered.

The influencer, who had a following of nearly 1 million on Instagram, used to work as a pizza seller at one point. The 41-year-old man, who then became a millionaire by advertising cryptocurrencies on social media, had drawn attention with his luxurious lifestyle in Barcelona.

It was determined that Algaba had arrived in Argentina a week before the murder. Algaba had rented an apartment, and according to the landlord, he was supposed to return the keys on July 19th, but had been untraceable for days. The police have arrested a suspect in connection with Algaba's death. While the motive behind the murder remains uncertain, authorities suspect that the influencer was killed due to numerous debts he had.