OpenAI launches ChatGPT Android App worldwide, extending accessibility and features

After the release of the iOS app in May, this Android launch allows ChatGPT app to be accessible by users worldwide for the first time outside of OpenAI's website. The ChatGPT Android app comes with various features, including the ability to synchronize user history across devices, voice input, instant responses, quick access to the chatbot for suggestions, email or presentation drafts, and more.

Users can interact with the AI language model to ask questions, receive answers, and seek assistance on various topics using OpenAI's built-in voice recognition feature.

The ChatGPT Plus app requires at least Android 6.0 version, and subscribers can switch between GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 language models based on their needs.

WHICH COUNTRIES IS IT AVAILABLE IN ?

OpenAI aims to expand the availability of its artificial intelligence technology in places where Android is the most popular mobile operating system or where computer usage is limited by launching the ChatGPT app for Android.

The ChatGPT app for Android is accessible in Brazil, Bangladesh, India, the USA, Argentina, Canada, Germany, France, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, Mexico, the Philippines, Nigeria, the UK, and South Korea.

Next week, OpenAI plans to increase the number of countries where the app is accessible.