Ukraine’s air defenses downed over 30 Russian missiles: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that more than 30 Russian missiles were downed over the course of the day by his country's air defense system.

"The data is still being finalized, but according to preliminary reports, more than 30 missiles were shot down during today's missile attack alone -- the vast majority of those used against us," Zelensky said during an evening address.

"There were a few hits, and some missile fragments fell. But it is very important that the audacity of this attack was destroyed. The air defense system did a great job!"

"I am grateful to each and every person who protects the Ukrainian sky. And we work every day to ensure that our soldiers have more and more opportunities to defend Ukraine, our cities and people. Today is no exception," he added.

Ukraine's General Staff previously said in a statement on Facebook that the country's air defenses destroyed 36 missiles fired by Russia in two separate attacks during the day.

Russian officials have not yet commented on the matter, and independent verification of Ukraine's claims is difficult due to the ongoing war.