UK condemns coup attempt in Niger

The British government on Thursday condemned an attempted coup by some members of the military in the West African country of Niger.

UK's Minister for International Development and Africa Andrew Mitchell said the UK is closely monitoring events taking place in Niger's capital.

"The UK condemns in the strongest possible terms any attempt to undermine stability and democracy in Niger," said the minister.

"The UK joins the African Union and Economic Community of West African States in their calls to end the unacceptable events seen today, and to ensure the full and swift restoration of Niger's democratically elected institutions," he added.

The Nigerien presidency confirmed on Wednesday that a coup attempt had been carried out in the morning.

Calling themselves the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Country, the soldiers read out a coup statement in a video they shot and broadcast on state television ORTN.

The history of Niger has been marked by a series of coups and coup attempts since it declared independence from France in 1960.