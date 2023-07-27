New defense cooperation agreement between Türkiye and the UAE

During the 16th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF 2023), the ongoing discussions between Abu Dhabi-based tactical equipment manufacturer Black Cobra Military Supplies (BCMS) and OSTIM Defense and Aviation Cluster (OSSA) yielded results.

BCMS CEO Ali Al Mannaee and General Manager Mostafa El Samahy held negotiations with OSSA Chairman İbrahim Yarsan at the UAE pavilion during the fair.

Following the meeting, a collaboration agreement was signed to strengthen partnerships between Türkiye and the UAE, focusing on mutual business development activities with Turkish SMEs, technology transfer, and establishing strategic partnerships.

Ali Al Mannaee and İbrahim Yarsan signed the agreement at the UAE pavilion under the auspices of the Emirates Defense Companies Council.

The signing ceremony was attended by Emirates Defense Companies Council President Mona Al Jaber and CEO of Defense Companies Council Anas Al Otaiba.