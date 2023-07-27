Danish police block woman from preventing Quran desecration

A woman who wanted to stop a Quran burning, was assaulted by a group in Denmark, according to a media report.

The woman tried to intervene July 24 in Copenhagen, when the Danish far-right Islamophobic group, Danske Patrioter, wanted to burn the Muslim holy book in front of the Iraqi Embassy, according to the KobenhavnLiv news portal.

She walked toward the location to pick up the Quran that had a show on it.

But group members assaulted the woman and took the Quran before police intervened.

Police rushed the woman away and gave the Quran back to Danske Patrioter.

The woman was then arrested for attempted theft, according to KobenhavnLiv.

Recent months have seen repeated acts of Quran burning or desecration, or attempts by Islamophobic figures or groups, especially in northern European and Nordic countries, drawing outrage from Muslim countries and the world.

Danske Patrioter burned the Quran on Monday and Tuesday outside the Iranian, Iraqi, Turkish and Egyptian embassies in Copenhagen.

Last Thursday, a crowd of Iraqis stormed Sweden's Embassy in Baghdad and set it ablaze in protest against the June 28 burning of Islam's holy book by Salwan Momika, an Iraqi-born man who lives in Sweden.