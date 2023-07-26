Death toll from wildfires in Greece rises to 4

The number of people who have died in Greek wildfires that have been raging for days rose to four on Wednesday.

A 45-year-old person died in a fire that broke out in the Magnisia region, state broadcaster ERT reported.

Also, a woman lost her life in a fire near Platanos village in the Almiros region.

Due to a fire that broke out near the city of Volos, the industrial zone and some settlements were evacuated.

Meanwhile, fires in Corfu and Rhodes continued and some settlements were evacuated in the region as a precaution last night.

Greek and foreign firefighters have been battling the blazes for nine days.

On Tuesday two pilots died when a plane deployed to help put out wildfires on the Greek island of Evia crashed in the coastal town of Karystos.

The Greek Air Force said pilot Hristos Mulas, 34, and co-pilot Periklis Stefanidis, 27, died in the crash.

Several countries, including Türkiye, have reached out to help Greece extinguish the blazes, which have burned houses and forests.