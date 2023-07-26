Successfully combating terrorist organizations is key to resolving issue of irregular immigration: Turkish President Erdoğan

Turkish president on Wednesday said that the way to resolve the issue of illegal immigration lies in successful fight against terrorist organizations.

Speaking at the Police Vocational Schools Graduation Ceremony in Ankara, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said: "Hopefully, we will address this issue (irregular migration) in accordance with our culture, beliefs, laws, and principles of justice."

On fight against terrorism Erdoğan said: "Our goal is to completely eliminate terrorist organizations as a threat to our country."

"We make sure that the perpetrators pay a heavy price, in equal measure, for the bloodshed of our martyrs and the suffering inflicted on our citizens by the members of separatist organizations," Erdoğan said.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

He added that Türkiye's ability to thwart attempts against the country's economy, democracy, foreign policy, unity, and integrity depends on the complete defeat of the scourge of terrorism.