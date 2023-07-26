Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston on strike for artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence, defined as the ability of a computer or computer-controlled robot to perform various activities similar to intelligent beings, has become quite popular. Especially with the rising popularity of chatbots like ChatGPT, some professions are starting to be threatened. According to a report by Goldman Sachs, AI systems like ChatGPT will impact around 300 million full-time jobs worldwide.

In the United States, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) went on strike due to unsuccessful negotiations on wages and job security concerning artificial intelligence.

Bryan Cranston Joins the Strike

Breaking Bad, starring Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, is considered one of the legendary productions in television history. Bryan Cranston, who portrayed the character Walter White in the series, has also joined the strike for artificial intelligence. The renowned actor joined in supporting the largest Hollywood strike in the past 63 years, which included writers and actors.

Taking part in the strike and delivering a speech at Times Square, Cranston made some remarks targeting Disney CEO Bob Iger, saying:

"We don't expect you to understand us. But we want you to listen to us. Furthermore, hear this: we won't accept our profession being taken away from us and given to robots. You may try to take away our right to work and hinder us from leading a decent life, but we won't allow it."