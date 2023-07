According to Hindustan Times, in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district, 40-year-old Bhanuben Amheda was attacked by a lion while gathering wood with her friends in the forest.

Forest officer Khimanand Pampaniya stated that they had found Amheda's body today, dragged into the forest by the lion after the attack.

Pampaniya also mentioned that the coastal area where the incident had occurred was not a habitat for lions, and that they would only use it as a transit route.