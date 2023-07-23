News World Two dead in collapse of Greek motorway bridge

Two dead in collapse of Greek motorway bridge

Tragedy struck near the Greek port city of Patras as a motorway bridge collapsed, resulting in the loss of at least two lives. Emergency response teams promptly arrived at the scene to conduct search and rescue operations.

DPA WORLD Published July 23,2023 Subscribe

At least two people are dead after a motorway bridge collapsed near the Greek port city of Patras on Sunday, according to a report from Greek broadcaster MEGA TV.



Rescue teams were shown carrying two bodies to an ambulance.



"We are still looking for more people who might be under the rubble," a member of the rescue team at the scene told the TV channel.



The fire brigade confirmed the collapse without giving further details.



The bridge that collapsed had been slated to be demolished because it was unstable, state television reported. There were two pieces of heavy equipment on the bridge at the time of the accident, including a large crane, images showed.









