Zelensky says discussed 'unblocking' grain corridor with NATO chief

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the "unblocking" of the Black Sea grain corridor with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Saturday after Moscow exited a crucial deal to ensure the safe passage of ships.

"We shared assessments of the current situation in the Black Sea and the risks it poses for global food security," Zelensky said on Twitter after a phone call with Stoltenberg. "We also identified with Mr Stoltenberg the priority and future steps necessary for unblocking and sustainable operation of the Black Sea grain corridor."