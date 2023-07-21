 Contact Us
News World Russian man, Michael Raduga, pierces head with drill to implant a chip in bid to control dreams

Raduga said he spent hours watching videos online showing how neurosurgeons work before he drilled a hole in his head and inserted an electrode into his brain. He shared footage of the surgery on his Twitter page, saying that although he nearly bled to death, the results open "great hopes for future dream control technologies."

Published July 21,2023
A Russian man named Michael Raduga implanted a chip in his head in an attempt to control his dreams. Raduga said he spent hours watching videos online showing how neurosurgeons work before drilling a hole in his skull and inserting the electrode.

The surgery nearly killed Raduga, who said he lost a lot of blood. However, he claims that the results are promising and could lead to future dream control technologies.



Raduga's study has not been peer-reviewed or endorsed by any university. It is unclear whether the chip is actually capable of controlling dreams, and Raduga's claims have not been verified.