Russian man, Michael Raduga, pierces head with drill to implant a chip in bid to control dreams

A Russian man named Michael Raduga implanted a chip in his head in an attempt to control his dreams. Raduga said he spent hours watching videos online showing how neurosurgeons work before drilling a hole in his skull and inserting the electrode.



The surgery nearly killed Raduga, who said he lost a lot of blood. However, he claims that the results are promising and could lead to future dream control technologies.







Raduga's study has not been peer-reviewed or endorsed by any university. It is unclear whether the chip is actually capable of controlling dreams, and Raduga's claims have not been verified.





