Death toll from rains, flooding in Pakistan crosses 100

The death toll from almost a month of heavy rains and flooding in Pakistan has crossed 100, officials said on Friday, as they warned rough weather would continue to batter the South Asian nation.



More than half of the deaths since the start of the annual monsoon season late last month had occurred in the central province of Punjab, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.



More than half of the dead were children and women, the authority said in its latest daily update.



At least 180 people had been injured in the incidents caused by the rains or flooding, while more than 150 houses were damaged.



The deadliest incident occurred in the capital Islamabad this week when 13 labourers were killed as the wall of an underpass at a highway that was under construction collapsed on their camp.



More rains were expected all over Pakistan this weekend with occasional heavy falls, chief metrologist Sardar Sarfraz said.



More than 2,000 people were killed by catastrophic floods and the subsequent outbreak of diseases in Pakistan last year when a third of the country was submerged, affecting 33 million population.



Pakistan is responsible for less than 1% of global carbon emissions but is among the top 10 most climate-vulnerable nations.



Heavy rains, deadly floods, land erosion, heatwaves and the inundation of cities are some of the many manifestations of global warming for the South Asian nation.



