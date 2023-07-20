The major agreement between Türkiye and the UAE resonated worldwide

After the meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and UAE's President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, 13 new agreements were signed between the two countries, with a total value of $50.7 billion. Additionally, the relations between the two nations were elevated to the level of "strategic partnership." This development received significant attention worldwide.

13 documents between the countries

In a statement issued by the Dictetorate of Communications, it was mentioned that within the scope of Erdoğan's visit, Türkiye and the UAE had signed and accepted 13 documents in various fields.

"A High-Level Strategic Council to be established"

Within this context, it was reported that both parties had reached an agreement to establish a "High-Level Strategic Council" to be presided over by the President of Türkiye and the President of the UAE.

The relationship between the two countries was elevated to the level of "strategic partnership" with the "Joint Consensus," as stated in the announcement.

Cooperation in 13 Areas

It was reported that it was decided to deepen the existing collaboration between Türkiye and the UAE in various fields, including energy, transportation, infrastructure, logistics, e-commerce, finance, healthcare, food, tourism, real estate, construction, defense industry, artificial intelligence, and advanced technologies.

Erdoğan expressed his gratitude to UAE's President Sheikh Muhammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during their meeting in the UAE, which marked the final stop of Erdoğan's Gulf countries tour.

Erdoğan stated that he was delighted to visit Abu Dhabi again and thanked President Al Nahyan for the hospitality shown to him and his delegation.

Erdoğan highlighted their satisfaction with the progress of their substantial conversations and cooperation with the UAE on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations. He stated that with the signing of the joint consensus text, their relationship would be elevated to the level of a strategic partnership.

Erdoğan stated, "Through the mechanism of the High-Level Strategic Council, we will ensure that our relations are addressed at the highest level regularly. We see the benefit of organizing the UfM Trade and Investment Forum in the autumn to introduce the agreement to our business community. With the endorsement of the new texts, the contractual basis of our cooperation will be strengthened. We aim to solidify the legal infrastructure in areas such as investment promotion, security, renewable energy, and transportation."

Erdoğan emphasized that the participation of the UAE with four F-16 jets and an 80-person personnel in the 2023 edition of the annual Anatolian Eagle exercise was a concrete example of the defense sector cooperation. He also expressed his satisfaction with the significant participation of Türkiye in the IDEX and NAVDEX Defense Industry Exhibitions held in Abu Dhabi, as well as the interest shown in Turkish companies.

Erdoğan highlighted that the cooperation between the two countries would further progress with the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF'23), which is to be held in Istanbul from July 25th to 28th. He expressed his pleasure about being invited as the "guest of honor" to the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair.

Erdoğan also stated that they would aim to solidify this collaboration by inaugurating the Turkish Cultural Center in Abu Dhabi within this year. He extended his best wishes for the decisions to be made and the agreements to be signed in various fields.

The news echoed worldwide.

Financial Times emphasized that a 50 billion dollar agreement was reached between Türkiye and the UAE, stating that a series of agreements were signed, including commitments to develop energy and natural resource projects between the two countries.

The Jordan Times reported that Erdoğan had completed his Gulf tours. It was stated that Türkiye had recently resolved its disputes with the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Nikkie Asia also reported that Erdoğan had concluded his Gulf tour with a 50 billion dollar agreement. It was stated that the final stop of Erdoğan's three-legged Gulf tour was in the UAE, where he had signed 13 agreements totaling 50.7 billion dollars.

Voice of America also reported that Erdoğan had completed his Gulf tour with a 50 billion dollar agreement. The news article mentioned that Erdoğan had secured investments, and the tour, which included Qatar and Saudi Arabia, had concluded with lucrative deals.

The Greek newspaper Kathimerini also emphasized that a total of 50.7 billion dollars' worth of 13 agreements were signed. It also mentioned the areas covered by the agreements and highlighted that with the upcoming IDEF'23 in Istanbul, the relations between the two countries would further enhance.