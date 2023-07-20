Sixth person dies after crash of training flight near Warsaw

A sixth person has died following a plane crash that occurred during a training flight earlier this week, the Polish public prosecutor's office told the PAP news agency on Thursday.



The man succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Wednesday evening, a spokesman for the office said. Polish media said the man was a skydiving instructor.



The Cessna 208 aircraft, carrying a flight instructor and two students, crashed into a hangar on Monday evening during a pilot training course on approach to the Chrcynno sports airport north of Warsaw.



A group of people had sought shelter in the hangar from an approaching thunderstorm. Four of them were killed. The flight instructor was also killed. Seven other people were taken to hospital with injuries. The fire brigade assumes that adverse weather conditions were the cause of the accident.



According to the findings of the State Aviation Accident Investigation Commission, the crash occurred when the crew of the aircraft was about to perform the "touch and go" manoeuvre. The term refers to an approach to land by touching down the landing gear and then taking off without coming to a complete stop.



Practising the manoeuvre is for safety. However, the Cessna crashed into the building of the sports flying club in the process.



The owner of the Cessna, the Warsaw Aeroclub, said on Tuesday that the aircraft was in excellent technical condition and had undergone a complete inspection almost a month ago. The pilot was experienced and had all the necessary licences.



