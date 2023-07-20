PUTIN EXTENDS BAN ON INTL TRADING OF SOME CATEGORIES OF GOODS TILL 2025

Putin extends ban on int'l trading of some categories of goods till 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government via a video conference at the Kremlin in Moscow on July 19, 2023. (AFP File Photo)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday extended his decree until the end of 2025, which restricts the import and export of certain products and raw materials from the country in response to sanctions.

The relevant decree, published on the official portal for state documents, reaffirms the government's authority to compile a list of goods subject to the ban.

The list encompasses technological, telecommunications, medical equipment, vehicles, agricultural machinery, and electrical equipment that were previously imported into Russia.

Furthermore, exports of certain types of timber, fertilizers, and raw materials for the chemical industry, as well as grain, are also restricted.

The decree reserves the government's authority to determine the list of countries with which trade will be restricted.

Meanwhile, the import and export of goods intended for personal use are not prohibited.























