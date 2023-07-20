German FM: EU wants to work with Türkiye as key partner

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Luxembourgish Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn have called for closer cooperation with Türkiye in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Baerbock said that the EU and Türkiye need to "think strategically" about how to maintain their cooperation, given Türkiye's strategic importance and its role as a neighbor to the EU.

Asselborn echoed Baerbock's call for closer cooperation, saying that Türkiye is the only country that has an influence on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The calls for closer cooperation with Türkiye come as the country has been playing a key role in efforts to secure a grain corridor through the Black Sea. Türkiye has been working with the UN to negotiate a deal that would allow Ukrainian grain to be exported through the Black Sea, despite the ongoing war.

The EU and Türkiye have a long and complicated relationship. The two sides have been engaged in accession negotiations for many years, but the process has been stalled due to a number of factors. However, the war in Ukraine has led to a reassessment of the relationship, and both sides are now looking for ways to cooperate more closely.

It remains to be seen whether the calls for closer cooperation will be successful. However, the fact that both Germany and Luxembourg have made these calls is a sign that the EU is taking Türkiye's role in the region more seriously.









