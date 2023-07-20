British government prepares floating prison for immigrants

A migrant barge, the Bibby Stockholm, capable of accommodating 500 refugees, arrived in Portland Harbor, Dorset, on Thursday. The arrival of the ship was met by pro-immigrant protest groups who gathered at the quayside.

Two more ships, which Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said would house refugees, arrived in the region but could not find a place. The UK government is trying to reduce the cost of hotel bills by using alternative accommodation, including former military bases.

The arrival of the Bibby Stockholm comes as the UK government is seeking to deter irregular migration. Last month, the government announced the Illegal Immigration Bill, which would prevent irregular migrants entering the country from applying for asylum and would see them deported in a short time. If deportees are safe, they will be sent to their home country, otherwise they will be sent to third countries considered safe.

The British government has signed an agreement with Rwanda in this context. Under the agreement, the UK will send asylum seekers who arrive in the UK illegally to Rwanda, where their asylum claims will be processed. If their claims are successful, they will be allowed to stay in Rwanda. If their claims are unsuccessful, they will be deported to their home country.

The agreement has been criticized by human rights groups, who say that it is illegal and inhumane. They argue that Rwanda is not a safe country for asylum seekers, and that the agreement will put them at risk of human rights abuses.

The UK government has defended the agreement, saying that it is necessary to deter irregular migration and to protect the UK's borders. The government has also said that Rwanda is a safe country with a good track record of providing asylum seekers with protection.

























