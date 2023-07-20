At least 18 dead in attacks on Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine

At least 18 people have been injured, including at least five children, in attacks on the centre of the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, regional governor Vitaly Kim posted on the Telegram messaging service on Thursday.



A three-storey building and several garages reportedly caught fire in the town. Two people were rescued from the rubble, Kim wrote, calling it a miracle.



Russia has been waging an unprovoked war against neighbouring Ukraine for almost 17 months. The southern Black Sea regions, which hold important Ukrainian port infrastructure, are repeatedly targeted by Russian fire.











