Ukraine government passes resolution to reconstruct Kakhovka dam

The Ukrainian government on Tuesday approved a resolution to reconstruct the Kahkovka dam, which was destroyed in an explosion on June 6 that caused flooding in nearby regions.

"The project is designed to complete in two years. In the first stage, we will design all engineering structures (and) prepare the necessary foundation for restoration. The second stage will begin after the de-occupation of the territories where the HPP (Hydroelectric Power Plant) is located. This involves actual construction work," Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said during a Cabinet meeting in the capital Kyiv that also approved the project.

Ukraine's Economy Ministry will be in charge of the project coordination, Shmyhal said, adding that the works will be overseen by the country's national hydropower company, Ukrhydroenergo.

Both Moscow and Kyiv have blamed each other for carrying out strikes on the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine's Kherson region on June 6, which caused the partial destruction of the barrier, resulting in flooding of nearby areas.