President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visites Saudi Arabia

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit to Saudi Arabia received extensive coverage in the Saudi media.

Arab media emphasized the "historic brotherly relationship" between the two countries.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit was covered in many newspapers, especially the Saudi Press Agency among others.

According to the news from the Saudi Press Agency, it was highlighted that there are historical and strong relations between Saudi Arabia and Türkiye based on the "Friendship Agreement" signed in 1929.

The news emphasized that the geographical location of the two countries has contributed to the development and growth of their relations. The mutual visits of the leaders of both countries were emphasized as a reflection of the strength of the relationship.

According to the Ukaz newspaper report, the two leaders are determined to develop bilateral relations on the basis of brotherhood and to serve the interests of the people in the region, considering the significant role both countries play in the region.

El-Medine newspaper announced President Erdoğan's arrival in Jeddah on Twitter with the hashtag "Turkish President in Saudi Arabia."

The newspaper highlighted that Türkiye and Saudi Arabia play a balanced and effective role in safeguarding international peace and security and are members of the G20, which includes the world's largest economies.

Sabq emphasized that President Erdoğan's visit will further advance bilateral relations between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia.