London: Russia rationing ammunition in southern Ukraine

The Russian occupation forces in southern Ukraine are probably having to ration their artillery ammunition to remain operational, according to British military experts.



Despite the Ukrainian offensive, it is unlikely that the Ukrainian military has yet broken into Russia's primary defensive lines, the daily intelligence report from the Defence Ministry in London said on Tuesday.



A Ukrainian bridgehead on the Russian-occupied side of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region poses an additional challenge to Russian commanders, it said. In military strategy, a bridgehead refers to an area on the ground on the enemy-controlled side of a river that, if successfully taken over, can secure a stronghold for further advances.



Russian commanders are "likely concerned about the vulnerability of their south-western flank," the British statement said.



The ministry has been publishing daily information on the war since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Moscow dismisses it as disinformation.



