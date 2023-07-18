First-generation iPhone sold a record-breaking price in auction

A 2007 model Apple iPhone was sold at an auction for 190,372 dollars, which is 300 times the original sale price.

In the auction listing, it was stated that the 4GB model, originally purchased for $599, is still in its factory packaging and in exceptional condition.

The auction house LCG Auctions described the device as "popular, high-quality collectible" and "extremely rare."

The auction received a total of 28 bids after the initial bid of $10,000.

Back in February, LCG Auctions sold another first-generation iPhone for $63,356.

In March, Wright Auctions firm sold a first-generation iPhone for $40,320.

The iPhone became Apple's most successful product shortly after its release, and in 2007, it was named the invention of the year by Time magazine.

The 4GB model was discontinued shortly after launch due to delays in total sales and the release of an 8GB model.