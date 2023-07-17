Volunteers in Ukraine’s Chasiv Yar provide aid, evacuate animals

Volunteers in the city of Chasiv Yar in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region are providing aid to the local population and attempting to evacuate their animals from the conflict zone.

Save Animals Ukraine began in March 2022 with the opening of a center to send fodder to animal owners who had relocated to the city of Dnipro following the start of the Russia-Ukraine war a month earlier.

During more than a year of large-scale war, the group's focus shifted to the evacuation of animals from the front lines with Russia and territories controlled by Ukrainian forces.

Chasiv Yar is a few kilometers from the front lines and borders Bakhmut city, a major flashpoint in clashes between Russian and Ukrainian forces.