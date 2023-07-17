Cast Away movie becomes a reality: Man survives by eating raw fish and drinking rainwater

The movie, in which Tom Hanks played the lead role, portraying a man stranded on a deserted island, became a reality off the coast of Mexico.

Tim Shaddock, a 51-year-old resident of Sydney, and his dog Bella, had set off from Mexico in April to travel to French Polynesia.

Shaddock embarked on a journey of over 6,000 kilometers from the city of La Paz in Mexico. However, shortly after his ship's electronic systems failed due to adverse weather conditions, he began drifting in the North Pacific Ocean.

After surviving for two months by eating raw fish and drinking rainwater, Shaddock and his dog were eventually rescued by a nearby boat after a helicopter spotted them.

Speaking to 9News, Shaddock said, "I went through a very tough ordeal at the sea. I just need some rest and a good meal because I have been alone at sea for a long time. Other than that, my health is very good."

Shaddock mentioned that his fishing gear had played a crucial role in his survival.

He had also managed to avoid sunburn by taking shelter under the canopy of his boat.