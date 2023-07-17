Biden to discuss Ukraine with Vatican envoy: White House

US President Joe Biden will host a Vatican envoy later this month to discuss the "brutal war" in Ukraine, the White House said Monday.

Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi, archbishop of Bologna and president of the Italian Episcopal Conference, will visit the White House on July 18 "at the request of Pope Francis," a statement said.

"President Biden and Cardinal Zuppi will discuss the widespread suffering caused by Russia's brutal war in Ukraine," it added.

"They will also discuss efforts by the United States and Holy See to provide humanitarian aid to those affected, and the Papal See's focus on repatriating Ukrainian children forcibly deported by Russian officials."







