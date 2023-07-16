News World Putin: Russian specialists will analyse NATO weapons captured during Ukraine war

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russian experts will study NATO weapons captured in Ukraine and use them to improve Russia's military capabilities.

DPA WORLD Published July 16,2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russian specialists will analyse the NATO weapons captured during the war against Ukraine and use them to improve Russia's military systems.



"If there is an opportunity to look inside to see if there is something there that can be applied in our country, well, why not?" Putin told Russian state television on Sunday.



Putin repeated his assertion that Ukraine's counteroffensive to liberate its occupied territories in the east and south of the country was unsuccessful. In contrast, Ukraine has reported numerous territorial gains.



The Russian military often uses social media networks to display captured military equipment donated by Western allies who support Ukraine.



There have been proposals in the parliament in Moscow to organize an exhibition of the spoils of war. Ukraine also displays captured Russian weapons in the city centre of the capital Kyiv.











