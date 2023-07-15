ASELSAN develops DIRCM system to neutralize enemy missiles | YILDIRIM-100 to blind shoulder-fired missiles with lasers

ASELSAN, a Turkish defense company, will showcase its new Directed Infrared Countermeasure System (DIRCM) at the 16th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF 2023).



Among the highlights at IDEF 2023 will be the exhibition of the YILDIRIM-100 Directed Infrared Countermeasure System (DIRCM). Developed under the coordination of the Presidency of Defense Industries, this system aims to disrupt shoulder-fired missile seeker heads using lasers, enhancing aircraft safety, particularly for helicopters.



ASELSAN, with its extensive experience in electro-optical, laser, and avionic systems, has introduced the Directed Infrared Countermeasure System to Türkiye. This advanced system provides complete protection against MANPADS (Man-Portable Air Defense Systems) and other heat-seeking missiles from all directions, a capability possessed by only a few countries globally.



The emergence of shoulder-fired missile systems in the hands of terrorist organizations in conflict zones worldwide has heightened the security threat to platforms. Additionally, advancements in technology have rendered traditional countermeasures, such as flares, less effective against modern MANPADS.



The YILDIRIM-100 system is integrated with various missile warning systems and flare shooters on the platform. Utilizing a precision gimbal, the YILDIRIM-100 turret emits high-power laser energy towards incoming guided missiles, disrupting their seeker heads and altering their trajectory.

Featuring a dual-turret configuration, each turret of the YILDIRIM-100 employs a synchronized, multi-band directed laser to counter heat-guided missiles. The Precision Tracking Unit and Laser Unit generate high-power lasers, while the system also includes a Control Unit responsible for managing the DIRCM system and communication with the missile warning system.

The system uses lasers to interfere with the seeker heads of shoulder-fired missiles, making it more difficult for them to hit their targets. The DIRCM system is designed to protect aircraft, especially helicopters, from MANPADs (man-portable air defense systems).



MANPADs are shoulder-fired missiles that can be used to shoot down aircraft. They are a major threat to aircraft, especially in conflict zones. The DIRCM system works by emitting a laser beam that disrupts the guidance system of the MANPAD. This causes the missile to lose track of its target and miss. The system is effective against all types of MANPADs, including those that are resistant to flares.

ASELSAN has been working on the development of the DIRCM system for several years. The system is now ready for production and will be exhibited for the first time at IDEF 2023.

The DIRCM system is a significant development for Turkish defense. It will help to protect Turkish aircraft from MANPADs, making them more survivable in combat. The system is also a valuable export product, and ASELSAN expects to sell it to other countries.







