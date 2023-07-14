TÜRKIYES JULY 15 DEMOCRACY DAY RECOGNIZED IN 2 US CITIES

The City Council of Baltimore in the US state of Maryland and Washington DC mayor's office have officially recognized July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day.

The recognitions came after efforts by Turkish American Steering Committee (TASC) and on the eve of the seventh anniversary of the July 15, 2016 defeated coup in Türkiye.

In her proclamation, Washington DC Mayor Muriel Browser recalled that the day is "observed to honor the bravery of those who lost their lives in 2016 to preserve democracy."

She highlighted Turkish Americans' "important contributions" in the US capital through their achievements in science, business, law, technology and the arts.

Bowser, therefore, proclaimed July 15, 2023 as the "Democracy and National Unity Day of Turkey" in Washington.

TASC Co-Chair Seyit Sahin was presented with the declaration by the mayor's office, and he expressed his gratitude to Bowser for the official recognition.

"It is of utmost importance that a government institution in the United States recognizes this special day for the first time," said Sahin in a statement on Friday.

He said the Turkish community has "very successful" cultural ambassadors representing Türkiye in the US.

"As TASC, we strive to effectively communicate the essence of Türkiye to local governments, non-governmental organizations, senators, and representatives in the United States," he added.

Meanwhile, the declaration of the City Council of Baltimore "honors the bravery, national unity of Turkish people."

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup on July 15, 2016, which left 252 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Turkish capital Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.