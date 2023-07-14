ERDOĞAN EXPECTS EU TO TAKE POSITIVE STEPS ON TÜRKIYES ACCESS PROCESS

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made statements to members of the press in Istanbul after the Friday prayer, calling for positive steps from the European Union and Greece.

"We talked to the leaders of all EU member countries, with whom I had meetings in Vilnius," Erdoğan said. "We said that we want positive steps to be taken towards Türkiye, which has been waiting at the door for 52 years now."





Erdoğan also said that he wants to resolve the issues related to Western Thrace and the muftis with Greece. "The most important topics that I especially asked from them were the issues related to Western Thrace," he said. "We wanted to overcome them. We wanted to overcome the issue of muftis."

Erdoğan said that the ambassadors of the two countries will make preliminary preparations on these issues, and then the foreign ministers will meet to take the necessary steps.











