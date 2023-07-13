Scholz would go hiking with Macron and Sanchez but not Putin

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz could imagine a seven-day mountain hike with his counterparts in France and Spain - but not with Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Referring to French President Emmanuel Macron, Scholz said: "I think he would also come along."



He made his comments on Thursday evening at a citizens' forum in Füssen in the mountainous Allgäu region.



He was asked which personalities he could most likely imagine hiking with from hut to hut with. In several European countries huts are located in mountain ranges, offering travellers a place to rest or even sleep.



Scholz also named the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.



"That's also someone who I think could keep up in terms of sport and make it over there." And then there are a few others "who are quite nice."



But there is one head of state he wouldn't go hiking with right now, Scholz said: Putin.



Last summer, the chancellor went on a hiking holiday with his wife Britta Ernst to Nesselwang in the Allgäu, not far from Füssen. This year he wants to go to "friendly European countries." His exact holiday destination is not known.



