President Erdoğan continues to meet European leaders at NATO summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on the sidelines of the ongoing NATO summit in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania.

The closed-door meeting took place at the Lithuanian Exhibition and Congress Centre (LITEXPO), the venue of the two-day NATO meeting that began on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Erdoğan met Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

The 31 leaders of the military alliance met to discuss the Ukraine war, Sweden's NATO membership, and steps to strengthen the group's defense and deterrence, among other issues.

Türkiye has been a NATO member for over 70 years, and boasts its second-largest army.






















