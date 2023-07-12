ITALYS MELONI TO VISIT WHITE HOUSE ON JULY 27

US President Joe Biden will host Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White House on July 27 "to reaffirm the strong relationship between the United States and Italy," the White House announced on Wednesday.

"They will discuss our common strategic interests, including our shared commitment to continue supporting Ukraine in the face of Russia's aggression, developments in North Africa, and closer transatlantic coordination regarding the People's Republic of China," White House Spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

"They will also discuss Italy's upcoming presidency of the G7 in 2024," she added.