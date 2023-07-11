Russia calls French decision to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles 'erroneous'

Russia on Tuesday said France's decision to send long-range missiles to Ukraine is "erroneous," and countermeasures will follow to mitigate risks.

"Of course, it remains to be clarified and found out exactly what (effective casualty) radius we are talking about. This, from our point of view, is an erroneous decision, fraught with consequences for the Ukrainian side. Because, naturally, this will force us to take countermeasures," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a press briefing in Moscow.

He added that the West's supply of new weapons to Ukraine "only aggravates its fate."

"These decisions (to supply heavier weapons) cannot, are not able to turn the course of the 'special military operation'. They can only aggravate the fate of the Ukrainian, Kyiv regime," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles on the sidelines of the ongoing NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.