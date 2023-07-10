News World Ukrainian filmmaker Oleh Sentsov gets injured on front line

Ukrainian filmmaker Oleh Sentsov gets injured on front line

Ukrainian filmmaker Oleh Sentsov has revealed that he sustained injuries while on the front lines. In a video posted on Facebook on Sunday, Sentsov shared that he had been injured by shrapnel and was receiving treatment in a hospital alongside other wounded soldiers. He noted that his condition had improved since the incident.

"That was yesterday. Today it's better," Sentsov commented on Facebook on Sunday evening in a video he had posted showing him injured on the battlefield. Lying on the ground, he reported a shrapnel injury. He had been taken to hospital with other wounded comrades, he said.



The Ukrainian, who was born in Crimea, was arrested there in 2014, after the Russian annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula.



A year later, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison in Russia for allegedly planning terrorist attacks. In addition, he was accused of membership in the ultra-national Ukrainian movement Right Sector.



Sentsov denied all the charges against him and said he was tortured to force a confession. Internationally, he was considered a political prisoner. In 2019, he was released as part of a prisoner exchange.



After the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine began last February, Sentsov volunteered in Kiev. He last fought in the Zaporizhzhya region, where he was promoted to second lieutenant.









