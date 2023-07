U.S. says killed Daesh leader Usamah al-Mahajir in air strike on eastern Syria on July 7

The US Central Command announced on Sunday that they conducted a strike on July 7 that killed Usamah al-Muhajir, an Daesh leader in eastern Syria, according to a statement.

"The strike on Friday was conducted by the same MQ-9s that had, earlier in the day, been harassed by Russian aircraft in an encounter that had lasted almost two hours," the statement added.